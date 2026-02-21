Michael Carrick wants Man United job but another club is ready to swoop

Michael Carrick during Manchester United's win vs Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick is reportedly keen to keep the job permanently, but he’s not currently a frontrunner.

The former Red Devils midfielder has impressed during his stint taking temporary charge of the club, but he could end up in another Premier League job instead.

According to TEAMtalk, United sources are playing down the prospect of Carrick being one of the main contenders to land the permanent manager’s job, while Tottenham have been linked with the 44-year-old.

Carrick has four wins and one draw from his first five games in charge of Man Utd, but even if he’s given the team a bit of a lift since replacing Ruben Amorim, one imagines the club will need to see more over a longer period of time before being convinced about gambling on a relatively inexperienced candidate.

Does Michael Carrick have what it takes for the Manchester United job?

Carrick previously impressed during his time as Middlesbrough manager, but his only Premier League experience has come in limited games in charge of United.

MUFC can’t really afford to be taking that kind of risk at the moment, barring some absolutely incredible results and performances between now and May.

Tottenham might be a better job for Carrick at this stage of his career, with the north Londoners in need of a shake-up, without the same high-level expectations that would exist at United.

Who could be next Manchester United manager?

United have gone through a long list of names since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager back in 2013.

Experienced winners like Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal struggled at Old Trafford, as did more up-and-coming coaches like Amorim, Erik ten Hag, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

There will be some intriguing options available in the months ahead, with the likes of Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi currently out of work, but United would arguably still do well to keep Carrick in mind due to his strong start as interim and his connection to the club from his playing days.