Former Italian international Antonio Cassano has taken a swipe at multiple Italian internationals, including the Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

In an interview with Calciomercato, the former Italian international has claimed that the team needs more quality, and Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is the only elite player in the team.

Cassano on Sandro Tonali

He went on to explain that Tonali is a workhorse and the Italian national team needs more players with genuine quality. Cassano may be trying to make the point that the Italian national team is now lacking technically gifted players compared to the past.

“The only champion is Donnarumma. Pio Esposito? He’s twenty years old and we consider him a rookie: Totti and I made our debuts at seventeen. “He should do athletics. Tonali plays in the Premier League and never gets it. He runs and runs… he should do athletics. He and Barella are poor. Barella used to run, but now he doesn’t. We need quality.”

Tonali has been a star for Newcastle

Tonali has been a key player for Newcastle since joining the club, and he has recently been linked with Real Madrid. He has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet, and he has done well in the Premier League for them. His work rate and defensive contribution have been invaluable for the English club.

It will be interesting to see if he can silence the critics with his performance for the Italian national team as well. He is entering the peak years of his career, and he will look to play his best football in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Italy can secure their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Azzurri will face Northern Ireland in the play-offs before a potential final against Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina. Tonali will have the opportunity to guide his country to the mega event with strong performances in the upcoming matches.

Tonali is also on the radar of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.