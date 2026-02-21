Tommy Setford is subbed on for Kepa Arrizabalaga during Arsenal's win vs Wigan (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest are reportedly eyeing Arsenal’s young goalkeeper Tommy Setford as a summer transfer window target.

Initial talks are said to have taken place through intermediaries, with Forest also recently scouting Setford, according to Football Transfers.

Setford has only played two games for the Arsenal first-team, but the 19-year-old has long looked like a big prospect ever since catching the eye at former club Ajax.

The Netherlands-born England Under-21 international could do well to think about his future this summer, as he’s currently third choice in goal for the Gunners behind David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Will Tommy Setford seal Nottingham Forest transfer?

Setford could have a big future in the game, but it currently looks like it will be hard for him to fulfil his potential at Arsenal.

With Raya and Kepa ahead of him in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, it’s hard to see where first-team opportunities are going to come from for the young shot-stopper.

Setford could therefore do well to think about joining a club like Forest, who would probably be able to give him a better guarantee of regular minutes.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but Arsenal might well favour a loan for Setford for the time being, as they won’t want to risk letting this talented young ‘keeper go, only for him to then develop into an even better player and strengthen another Premier League club.

Football Transfers do suggest Forest could be open to a loan deal, so in many ways this seems to be shaping up into a deal that suits all parties involved.