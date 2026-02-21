Leeds will be busy in January. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds United will be up against Aston Villa in their next Premier League match, and it will be interesting to see if they can pick up a morale-boosting victory.

They are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they have impressed in recent weeks. They are up to 15th in the league table, six points clear of the drop zone. They will look to pull further clear of the bottom three with a positive result here.

Merson predicts Leeds relegation fate

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has now predicted that it will be a difficult outing for Leeds United against Aston Villa. He believes that the West Midlands club is not performing at the highest level, but they have managed to grind out results. He also believes that Leeds could be dragged into the relegation battle once again, especially if West Ham United can win their upcoming match.

He told Sportskeeda: “Aston Villa are not playing their best football at the moment. But they are still winning games, which is all they need to do at this stage of the season. This is a big game coming up for them. “Leeds United have been amazing in recent weeks. 10 weeks ago, we would have had them as favourites to get relegated. But they are now six points clear of West Ham in 18th and have both Tottenham and Nottingham Forest below them. “I believe Leeds are far from calling themselves safe, though. This is a big weekend in the relegation battle. If West Ham get a win at Bournemouth, I expect Leeds and a few other clubs to be dragged back into the battle to avoid the drop.”

Can Leeds beat Villa?

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Leeds have been quite impressive in recent weeks, and they will look to build on that. They have made themselves difficult to beat. A positive result against Aston Villa could give them a huge confidence boost.

Meanwhile, the West Midlands club is pushing for Champions League qualification, and they will be desperate for a win as well. It remains to be seen who comes out on top.

