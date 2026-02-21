(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Thomas Frank was recently sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after a disappointing run of results, and he has been backed to take over at Crystal Palace.

Oliver Glasner is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, and Crystal Palace will need to bring in a quality replacement. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to appoint the Danish manager as their next boss.

Thomas Frank to Palace?

Despite the poor spell with Tottenham, Frank has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Brentford, and there is no doubt that he could be a quality acquisition for the Eagles. It remains to be seen whether the London club is willing to give him a chance.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has responded to suggestions that Frank could take over at Crystal Palace.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Yeah, possibly. A Palace job might be a reasonable job, but Palace fans might say, ‘You catapulted Tottenham into a relegation battle, we don’t want any of that.’ “But there must be a raft of loads of other reasons behind it. But Thomas Frank’s next opportunity will be a lesser club.”

Frank would fancy Palace job

Frank will be desperate to get his career back on track. He is a quality manager, and he will look to prove his worth in the Premier League once again. It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace is prepared to give him the chance to redeem himself. They have a quality team, and Frank might be able to bring out the best in them.

Glasner has done a tremendous job at the London club, helping them win the FA Cup and the Community Shield recently. It will be a difficult act to follow, but Frank could be a good appointment for them.