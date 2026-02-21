A detailed view of a corner flag, which features the emblem of Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on the 26-year-old striker and have held talks with intermediaries about a potential move. The player currently earns £400,000 a week at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, and it remains to be seen whether any Premier League club is willing to pay that kind of money for him.

Barcelona are also monitoring Nunez.

Darwin Nunez to return?

The Uruguayan International might have to accept a major pay cut in order to see a return to the Premier League. He has struggled for regular opportunities at Al-Hilal recently since the arrival of Karim Benzema. The player has been sidelined, and he is no longer an important member of the first team. Leaving the Saudi Arabian club would be ideal for him.

It remains to be seen whether he is ready to return to the Premier League.

Nunez could be a useful signing

Despite not being a prolific goalscorer, he impressed during his time at Liverpool with his work rate, physicality, technical attributes, and link-up play. He could prove to be a very useful acquisition for Tottenham or Newcastle. Both teams could use more depth in the attack, and Nunez is versatile enough to operate on the flanks as well as centrally.

He is at the peak of his career, and he knows the league well. He could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact. The opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League once again would be exciting for him.

The striker has scored 9 goals in 24 appearances for the Saudi Arabian outfit, and there is no doubt he could be a quality player in the right team. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.