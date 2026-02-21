Tottenham leading preliminary negotiations to sign Premier League flop

Nicolas Jackson in action for Bayern Munich against Hoffenheim (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly leading the preliminary negotiations for the potential transfer of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegal international has struggled in recent times, failing to make much of an impact at Stamford Bridge, or during his loan spell with Bayern Munich this season.

Jackson has just five goals in 22 appearances for Bayern, following on from a total of 30 goals in 81 games across two seasons at Chelsea.

Still, it seems there is a lot of interest in Jackson at the moment, with Fichajes reporting that Spurs are leading the race, while the 24-year-old also has interest from Atletico Madrid.

What next for Nicolas Jackson after difficult Bayern loan spell?

There will inevitably be a lot of speculation over Jackson’s future in the weeks and months ahead as Chelsea will surely be selling the player after his lack of impact.

We’ve also seen Aston Villa linked with Jackson by TEAMtalk, and there’ll probably be a few other clubs taking a look at him in the near future.

Even if Jackson doesn’t quite look good enough to play for big clubs like Chelsea or Bayern, he could surely still have a decent career ahead of him at more mid-table sides like Tottenham or Villa.

Could Nicolas Jackson be a good signing for Tottenham?

Goals by Spurs strikers this season Games Goals Richarlison 31 8 Dominic Solanke 11 4 Mathys Tel 24 3 Randal Kolo Muani 27 3

There probably won’t be any final decisions just yet, but Tottenham fans will no doubt be interested to hear that their club is currently making the most progress.

It’s been a difficult season for the north London side, with a striker surely a priority for the summer to replace flops like Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel.

Those two have not done enough for THFC, while Dominic Solanke has had problems with injuries, so even if Jackson isn’t perfect, it’s easy to imagine he could have an impact there.