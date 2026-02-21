The Tottenham Hotspur logo is seen on the stand after a Premier League match. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur is interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

The 27-year-old has done quite well in Germany, and he has attracted the attention of the Premier League club. According to a report from Africa Foot, the player could be available for €40 million at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham is willing to pay up. They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit.

Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the club, and they will need to replace them. In addition, Radu Dragusin has struggled to secure regular opportunities at the north London club and is seeking a move away to play more often.

Tottenham might need to invest in a couple of central defenders in the summer. The 27-year-old Burkina Faso international has the quality to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be a player for the north London club. The opportunity to join Tottenham will be exciting for him.

Tapsoba is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him. He would get to test himself at the highest level and fight for trophies with the north London outfit.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham is willing to pay the asking price for him. They have the resources to pay €40 million for the defender, and he might be able to justify the investment in future.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the player as well. They will be able to offer him Champions League football next season, and that could make them a more attractive destination for the player.