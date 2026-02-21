24-goal striker “thought he was joining West Ham” in January

Jonathan David in action for Juventus (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

West Ham United reportedly had some interest in Juventus striker Jonathan David in January, but ultimately took too long and focused on other targets instead.

The Canada international was a prolific scorer at former club Lille but hasn’t made the smoothest start to life at Juve, scoring only seven goals in 34 games so far.

West Ham could have been a good option for David, and at one point he thought he was on his way to the Hammers, according to Claret and Hugh.

Still, it seems there was some uncertainty about whether or not David suited the team’s style of play, and it led to the deal collapsing.

What sources have said about West Ham’s interest in Jonathan David

Claret and Hugh’s report quotes a source as explaining precisely what went on between WHUFC and David in January.

“He [David] thought he was joining West Ham. We spoke to them in December but they took too long to decide and then signed other players,” their source said.

“The manager didn’t think he suited the style, but Promise was confident he would score goals.”

Will West Ham regret Jonathan David transfer decision?

It’s been a difficult season for West Ham, who remain in a battle to escape relegation from the Premier League.

David could surely have been a useful signing to give them more of a goal threat up front, but it’s also still true that it would have been a gamble with no guarantees.

Even if the 26-year-old was a consistent goal-scorer during his time in Ligue 1, he’s clearly struggled since making the step up to Serie A, and the Premier League would only be a bigger challenge for him.