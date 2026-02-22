(Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Liverpool remain in the race for Champions League football as Alexis Mac Allister emerged as the unlikely hero at City Ground.

In a chaotic finale against Nottingham Forest, the Argentine midfielder revealed he had predicted his match-winning moment to teammate Hugo Ekitike just seconds before finding the back of the net.

The 1-0 victory keeps Liverpool level on points with top-four rivals Chelsea and Manchester United, but the three points were shrouded in controversy and a performance that manager Arne Slot will likely want to forget.

What Alexis Mac Alliser said to Hugo Ekitike before goal

The game reached a boiling point in the 89th minute when Mac Allister thought he had broken the deadlock.

After Stefan Ortega produced a stunning save to deny Ekitike, the ball ricocheted off Mac Allister’s midriff and into the net.

However, following a lengthy VAR review, the goal was chalked off for a handball.

Reflecting on the disallowed effort, Mac Allister told BBC Sport:

“It hit my back and my elbow. I understand the rule, but if you understand football, that goal should have stood. I told Hugo [Ekitike] it would be a goal and one or two minutes later, it was. I’m very glad it was me.”

True to his word, Mac Allister didn’t let the frustration linger. In the 97th minute, he pounced on a loose ball following a Virgil van Dijk knockdown to fire home the legitimate winner, sparking wild celebrations in the away end.

? 90’ Alexis Mac Allister’s goal disallowed by VAR ? ? 90+7’ Alexis Mac Allister scores winning goal ?? A crazy ending at the City Ground ? pic.twitter.com/0oLvylTUdw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 22, 2026

Liverpool lucky to win after awful performance

Despite the late heroics, there was no hiding the lacklustre nature of Liverpool’s play. It was a poor showing from everyone including Mohamed Salah, who was not too happy at being taken off.

Deprived of the injured Florian Wirtz at the last minute, the Reds lacked any real attacking impetus for over an hour.

That speaks volume given the current state of the opponents who sit 17th in the table. Liverpool’s next opponents are West Ham, who are currently 18th, fighting for their life.

The intensity of the relegation fight will make that clash equally challenging. Liverpool will need a far more complete performance if they are to keep their Champions League ambitions on track.