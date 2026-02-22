(Photo by Stu Forster/Rob Newell - CameraSport/Getty Images)

Arsenal delivered a blistering response to their recent title jitters with an emphatic 4-1 dismantling of arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

While the Gunners’ players and fans celebrated wildly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton was far from impressed, warning that Mikel Arteta’s side might be getting ahead of themselves.

The victory was a statement of intent after disappointing draws against Brentford and Wolves had threatened to derail their campaign.

However, the jubilant scenes at the final whistle, featuring prolonged on-pitch huddles and emotional fan interactions, drew a sharp rebuke from Sutton.

Chris Sutton tells Arsenal to celebrate when they have won the title

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live shortly after the match, Sutton expressed concern that the exuberance could lead to complacency in a title race that remains on a knife-edge.

Sutton said: “Slightly concerned with the over celebrating from the Arsenal players. Celebrate at the end of the season when you have won the title.”

Sutton’s comments tap into a recurring narrative surrounding Arteta’s Arsenal, who have frequently been accused of over-celebrating mid-season victories.

For Sutton, the focus should remain solely on the ten games left to play rather than a single derby win.

Eze and Gyokeres restore five-point cushion

Despite Sutton’s grumbles, the performance on the pitch was undeniable. Eberechi Eze continued his remarkable “derby demon” streak, netting a clinical brace, making it five goals in two games vs Spurs in an Arsenal shirt, ending his Premier League goal drought.

He was joined on the scoresheet by summer signing Viktor Gyokeres, who also bagged two goals and an impressive overall performance.

Kolo Muani scored the only goal for Tottenham, after a mistake from Declan Rice.

The 4-1 win ensures Arsenal maintain a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

However, the pressure remains high as second-placed Manchester City still hold a game in hand.

While Spurs remain mired in 16th place under new boss Igor Tudor, Arsenal have reclaimed their status as title favorites.