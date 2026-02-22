In a North London derby that has everything on the line, Declan Rice has found himself at the center of a nightmare scenario that will haunt Arsenal fans if they fail to secure a result.

Just moments after demanding focus and composure from his teammates, the England midfielder suffered a catastrophic “Steven Gerrard slip” moment, gifting Randal Kolo Muani an equaliser for Tottenham Hotspur.

The parallels to Gerrard’s infamous 2014 slip against Chelsea are uncanny. With Arsenal leading through an Eberechi Eze strike and seemingly in total control, Rice was seen visibly gesturing to his fellow players, urging them to stay switched on and avoid “silly mistakes.”

However, less than two minutes later, Rice was the one who blinked.

Declan Rice spoke to his Arsenal teammates after Eberechi Eze's goal, seemingly reminding them to stay switched on. Minutes later, he gave the ball away, which led Randal Kolo Muani's equaliser. On Friday, the England international said that Arsenal's goals are self-inflicted. pic.twitter.com/lbOZniVfqF — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) February 22, 2026

Declan Rice makes costly error minutes after telling teammates to not lose focus

Under little apparent pressure just outside his own box, Rice was caught in possession by Kolo Muani.

In a moment that mirrored Gerrard’s “This does not slip” speech followed by his actual slip, Rice appeared to lose his footing or hesitate on the ball.

Declan Rice asked his teammates to focus and stay calm, and after less than just one minute, he himself caused a goal for Tottenham ??pic.twitter.com/y17Mzu1txx — KinG £ (@xKGx__) February 22, 2026

Kolo Muani didn’t need a second invitation, nicking the ball off the £105 million man, weaving past William Saliba, and hammering a low finish past David Raya.

For a player usually lauded for his composure, this high-profile error in the heat of a derby is a rare and jarring blemish.

"You CANNOT believe that" ? Randal Kolo Muani snatches the ball off Declan Rice and fires in an equaliser for Spurs! pic.twitter.com/cgL9LiIHnv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2026

A must-win game for Arteta’s title charge

The stakes could not be higher for Mikel Arteta’s side. Arsenal entered this weekend with their title charge wobbling after dropping points against Brentford and Wolves.

With Manchester City breathing down their necks and holding a game in hand, anything less than a win today could see the Gunners lose their grip on the Premier League trophy.

As the match continues into a tense second half, the pressure is firmly on Rice to redeem himself.

Arsenal have been the better side, but in a title race decided by the thinnest of margins, Rice’s “Gerrard moment” has given Spurs a lifeline they scarcely deserved.