Euro giants dismiss interest in signing Man United captain Bruno Fernandes

Speculation linking Bruno Fernandes with a move to Bayern Munich has been firmly downplayed, with reports from Christian Falk indicating the Bundesliga champions have no intention of pursuing the Manchester United captain.



Despite persistent rumours over recent months, Bayern are not currently considering a bid for the Portuguese midfielder.

The clarification comes at a time when Fernandes’ future has once again become a talking point, amid contract considerations and Man United’s squad planning.

Bruno Fernandes has remained crucial for Man United

Man United continue to rely heavily on Fernandes as their creative focal point.

At 31, he remains the team’s most influential attacking midfielder, contributing six goals and 13 assists across all competitions this season.

Beyond statistics, his leadership and relentless work rate have stood out in what has been a challenging campaign.

Last summer, Fernandes was reportedly courted by clubs in the Saudi Pro League but ultimately chose to remain in England.

That decision reinforced his commitment to competing at the highest level in Europe, though it also highlighted the growing external interest in his services.

United ideally want to retain their captain, yet the club are aware that his current age could make this a pivotal window if they were ever to consider maximising transfer value.

Bayern Munich prepare for midfield changes

Bayern Munich have been linked with midfield reinforcements, particularly with Leon Goretzka expected to depart next summer as a free agent.

However, reports suggest Fernandes does not align with Bayern’s current recruitment profile.

While his quality is unquestioned, Fernandes’ wage demands and age may not fit Bayern’s strategic focus on balancing financial sustainability with long-term squad planning.

The German club are believed to be targeting younger midfield profiles capable of developing within their system.

Whether United choose to extend Fernandes’ prime years at Old Trafford or eventually reshape their squad around a younger core remains to be seen but a move to Bavaria is not currently on the agenda.

