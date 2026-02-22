(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager, Igor Tudor, pulled no punches in a bruising post-match assessment following his side’s 4-1 collapse against Arsenal.

In his first game in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Croatian tactician witnessed a performance that he believes was undermined by deep-seated “bad habits” within the squad.

Despite the heavy defeat, which leaves Spurs languishing in 16th place, Tudor remains defiant about the team’s survival prospects, though his diagnosis of the current locker room culture was scathing.

Igor Tudor says Tottenham have good players with bad habits

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Tudor was asked if he still maintained the confidence that Tottenham could avoid a catastrophic relegation.

His response was a mixture of belief in the squad’s raw talent and frustration with their application.

Tudor highlighted that while the physical quality exists, the “psychological” baggage from previous regimes and a lack of focus in key moments, such as conceding a second-half goal just 23 seconds after the restart, is what currently separates them from the elite.

He said (via BBC Sport):

“Of course I’m confident, because I believe these are good players with bad habits. They are good players; nobody can tell me they don’t have quality. But we need to change a mental switch and have this mental sharpness to be in the game from the first to the second minute.”

Tottenham facing serious relegation threat

While Tudor talks of a “mental switch,” the league table tells a far more urgent story. The 4-1 defeat, fueled by braces from Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres, means Spurs are now winless in the Premier League for the entirety of 2026 so far.

With only 11 games remaining, Tottenham sit just four points above the relegation zone.

The “emergency situation” Tudor described upon his arrival has only intensified, and with footage emerging of key players like Micky van de Ven appearing to ignore his instructions, the task of breaking those “bad habits” before the drop becomes a monumental challenge.

Tottenham must now find that sharpness quickly, starting with next Sunday’s crucial clash, or face the unthinkable prospect of Championship football.