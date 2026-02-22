(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho’s future appears set for another turning point, with Borussia Dortmund reportedly prepared to welcome the winger back for a third spell at the club.



As his contract with Manchester United approaches its expiration this summer, Sancho is poised to become a free agent, a scenario that has reignited interest from familiar surroundings in Germany, according to TEAMtalk.

After a turbulent few years marked by inconsistent form and multiple loan spells, the prospect of a return to Dortmund offers both player and club an opportunity to revisit a partnership that once flourished.

Jadon Sancho is still searching for stability in his career

Man United signed Sancho in 2021 for a substantial fee after his breakout years at Borussia Dortmund.

At the time, he was regarded as one of Europe’s most dynamic young attackers, combining pace, creativity and a sharp eye for goal.

However, his time in England has been defined by inconsistency and managerial upheaval.

Loan spells, first back to Dortmund, then to Chelsea and more recently to Aston Villa, have offered glimpses of his technical quality but failed to deliver sustained impact.

His current stint at Villa Park has not met expectations, further fuelling speculation that a permanent departure from the Premier League is imminent.

United, reportedly unwilling to extend his contract or continue carrying his wages, appear ready to allow him to leave on a free transfer.

Borussia Dortmund are ready to take a gamble

For Dortmund, the potential reunion represents a calculated risk with significant upside.

Sancho thrived in the Bundesliga, where his freedom on the flanks and confidence in one-on-one situations made him a standout performer.

The club’s environment and tactical structure previously suited his strengths, enabling him to express himself creatively.

While interest from Italian clubs has also been noted, Dortmund’s familiarity with the player could give them a decisive advantage in negotiations.

