£83 million bid: Liverpool already have a plan in place in case Mo Salah leaves

Liverpool are reportedly considering a major summer approach for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, according to Fichajes.



Speculation suggests an offer in the region of £83 million could be tabled if Mohamed Salah departs Anfield.

The England international has long been admired by Liverpool’s recruitment team, and renewed uncertainty surrounding Salah’s future has intensified discussions over potential successors.

As one of the Premier League’s most dynamic wide attackers, Gordon has developed into a player capable of influencing matches at the highest level, as shown in the Champions League this season.

Gordon is a long term Liverpool target

Liverpool have monitored Gordon’s progress for several seasons, dating back to his early rise in English football.

Known to have grown up supporting Liverpool, Gordon’s connection to the club has often been mentioned in the media.

The Reds previously explored the possibility of signing him, but circumstances and valuation gaps prevented a deal from materialising.

Now, with Salah entering the latter stages of his contract and external interest lingering, Liverpool are reportedly revisiting their long-term shortlist.

Gordon’s profile fits Liverpool’s attacking blueprint. He offers blistering pace, aggressive pressing and the ability to cut inside from wide areas.

Newcastle attacker has impressed this season

Newcastle United have relied heavily on Gordon’s attacking output this season, particularly in Europe.

His 10 goals in the Champions League campaign have elevated his reputation, demonstrating his ability to perform on elite stages.

Such performances have attracted wider attention. Arsenal and Manchester United are also understood to be tracking his situation, adding competitive pressure to any potential deal.

As mentioned in a report, it would take an “extraordinary offer” for the Magpies to consider selling Gordon.

