Liverpool have been told what it would take to sign Gordon from Newcastle United

Newcastle United have made their position clear, Anthony Gordon will not be leaving St James’ Park this summer unless an “extraordinary offer” is presented, according to TEAMtalk.

Amid growing interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, the Magpies are determined to retain one of their most influential attacking players.

Gordon’s performances this season, particularly in Europe, have elevated his reputation significantly, placing him firmly on the radar of England’s elite clubs.

Yet Newcastle’s public stance signals that any potential suitor will need to meet a premium valuation to even begin discussions.

Gordon has been impressive for Newcastle this season

Newcastle United have enjoyed a memorable Champions League run, and Gordon has been at the heart of it.

The England international has netted 10 goals in the competition, making him the second-highest scorer this season behind only Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid.

Such output on Europe’s biggest stage has transformed perceptions of Gordon from promising winger to elite-level forward.

His pace, direct running and improved decision-making in the final third have made him a constant threat against top opposition.

Liverpool hold long term interest in the attacker

Among the Premier League clubs monitoring the situation, Liverpool are believed to be particularly attentive.

With uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s long-term future, Gordon is reportedly viewed internally as a potential successor capable of offering similar directness and attacking productivity from wide areas.

Manchester United and Arsenal are also credited with interest, as both clubs seek dynamic attackers who can contribute goals while pressing aggressively.

Despite the speculation, Newcastle are not actively looking to sell. Gordon remains under contract and is considered central to the club’s ambition of competing consistently at the highest level.

