Liverpool and Real Madrid are ready to battle it out for Tottenham star

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Luka Vušković’s rapid rise in Germany has placed him firmly on the radar of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Liverpool and Real Madrid among those closely monitoring the Tottenham defender, according to Sports Boom.



The 18-year-old centre-back has impressed during his loan spell at Hamburg in the Bundesliga, attracting admiration after brilliant performances.

As interest intensifies, Tottenham are understood to value the Croatian prospect at up to £61 million, a figure that shows both his potential and their determination to retain control over his future.

Vušković has experience a meteoric rise in Bundesliga

Hamburger SV have benefited significantly from Vušković’s composure and physical maturity this season.

Despite his age, he has displayed the hallmarks of a modern centre-back, comfort in possession, strong aerial presence and tactical awareness in high defensive lines.

His performances in Germany have accelerated his development curve, exposing him to a competitive environment that demands both discipline and technical confidence.

Scouts from across Europe have reportedly attended matches to assess his progress firsthand.

Tottenham’s decision to facilitate his loan move appears to have paid dividends.

Liverpool face competition from Real Madrid

Liverpool are said to be evaluating defensive reinforcements as part of long-term succession planning, and Vušković’s profile matches with their strategy of investing in high-ceiling young talent.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have also been linked, consistent with their recent recruitment trend of targeting elite prospects before they reach full market value.

Barcelona, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are similarly reported to be tracking the teenager’s progress as he continues to impress.

Spurs remain in a strong negotiating position. Vušković is viewed internally as a cornerstone of the club’s defensive future, and the reported £61 million valuation signals reluctance to entertain bids.

Liverpool told “extraordinary offer” will be needed to sign Mo Salah replacement