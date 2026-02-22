"It could be best for both sides" - Liverpool urged to let key player leave in the summer

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Tottenham, Real Madrid and Netherlands player Rafael van der Vaart has urged Liverpool to part way with Mohamed Salah.



The Egyptian attacker has had a public feud with manager Arne Slot this season after he was dropped from the team.

After spending time on the bench, Salah spoke of his frustration and pointed blame towards the manager.

He was then dropped from the squad with the club taking a strong stance against the player and in favour of the manager.

His form has been poor throughout the season and considering how good he was for the Merseyside club last season in their league winning campaign, his downfall this season has been surprising to see.

Rafael van der Vaart shares his opinion on Salah

Van der Vaart believes that Salah has lost his pace and it is time for the Premier League giants to move on from him.

He told Sky Bet, as reported by Liverpool.com:

“When I look at Mohammed Salah and the position he plays on the pitch, he has lost that extra half yard and the pace is gone with age.

“When you look at Virgil van Dijk, age is less important for a defender.

“There were games he performed not at his best and everyone writes him off, but over a full season, even at this age, he shows everyone how good he is.

“Having a big player and a big name (like Salah) is sometimes a problem for both the player and coach.

“When you expect certain things as a coach from him, and he doesn’t do it, then of course you have the right to put him on the bench, but because it’s Mohamed Salah, this can cause a massive issue – in every press conference every question will be on Salah.

“It could be best for both sides if Salah goes somewhere else in the summer.”

It’s time for Salah to leave Liverpool

Interest is expected to increase in Salah in the summer transfer window.

Saudi Pro League clubs have strong interest in the Premier League star and they are expected to target him again this year.

Salah has given his best for the club and has spent his peak years playing for them, perhaps now is the right time to move on for a new challenge and for Liverpool to replace him.

The Reds have been linked with moves for Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise, as well as Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon as they plan to prepare for life without Salah.

