'I would love desperately' - Man City boss Guardiola confirms stance on midfielder

Manchester City are keen to safeguard the long-term future of Rodri, with Pep Guardiola making his admiration for the midfielder abundantly clear amid ongoing contract discussions.

The Spain international, whose current deal runs until 2027, remains central to City’s tactical structure and competitive ambitions.

As speculation occasionally surfaces regarding interest from Europe’s elite, City are understood to be eager to open dialogue over an extension that would secure one of the modern game’s most influential midfielders well into his prime.

Rodri has been a pillar of Man City midfield

Man City have built much of their recent success around control in midfield, and Rodri’s presence has been indispensable.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner has evolved into the heartbeat of Guardiola’s system, offering positional intelligence, composure under pressure and an uncanny ability to dictate tempo.

Whether shielding the defense, breaking up opposition transitions or delivering decisive goals in crucial fixtures, Rodri has repeatedly demonstrated his value on football’s biggest stages.

Guardiola has publicly backed the Spanish midfielder

Speaking about Rodri’s future, Pep Guardiola was unequivocal in his praise. As reported by Sky Sports, he said:

“I would love desperately [for Rodri to stay]. Rodri is Rodri. As much age as he has, more wiser, more understanding of the game.

“There are players that are defined on the big stages, in the difficulties, and Rodri’s one of them, like Bernie [Bernardo Silva], like Ruben [Dias], like many of them that I had in the past. You cannot achieve what we achieved if you don’t have huge personalities.”

The comments show the extent to which Guardiola views Rodri not just as a tactical asset, but as a leader within the dressing room.

With Rodri approaching the latter half of his current contract, City are aware of the importance of early negotiations to avoid uncertainty.

