Pep Guardiola favourite is being chased by La Liga giants Atletico Madrid

Bernardo Silva’s future at Manchester City is once again under the spotlight, with Atlético Madrid emerging as the latest club to express interest in the experienced playmaker, according to TEAMtalk.



As the Portuguese international approaches the end of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, speculation surrounding a potential summer move has intensified.

After years of consistent excellence under Pep Guardiola, Silva now faces a crucial career decision.

With interest spanning Spain, Italy and the Middle East, the 31-year-old could be set for a new chapter after nearly a decade in Manchester.

Bernardo Silva has been a key figure for Man City

Man City signed Silva from AS Monaco in 2017, and he quickly established himself as one of Guardiola’s most tactically versatile players.

Comfortable operating as a central attacking midfielder, wide playmaker or even in deeper roles when required, Silva’s intelligence and work rate have made him indispensable in City’s system.

Man City manager Guardiola has called Bernardo ‘one of the best players’ he has ever trained in his career.

Despite entering his thirties, Silva remains technically sharp and tactically adaptable.

Atletico Madrid are interested in the Portuguese midfielder

Atlético Madrid are reportedly monitoring Silva’s contract situation closely.

Diego Simeone’s side are seeking creative reinforcement to complement their established attacking core, and Silva’s experience at the highest level fits the profile.

Spanish football’s slower tempo and emphasis on technical control could suit Silva’s playing style, particularly as he enters the later stages of his career.

Interest is not limited to Madrid. Juventus and Barcelona have also been linked, while clubs in the Saudi Pro League are believed to be monitoring developments.

