Winger on Man United radar is ready to reject Old Trafford move to stay at his club

Rafael Leão’s future at AC Milan has once again become a topic of discussion across Europe, but the latest reports from Italy suggest the Portuguese winger remains fully committed to the Rossoneri.



Journalist Daniele Longo has indicated that Milan are already exploring ways to extend Leão’s stay, reinforcing their intention to build around one of Serie A’s most electrifying talents.

Despite recurring links to the Premier League, particularly with Manchester United, all indications point toward Leão staying at Milan rather than moving to the Premier League.

AC Milan have no intention of selling Leão

AC Milan view Leão as central to their sporting project.

At 26, he is entering what many consider the prime years of his career, combining experience with peak physical attributes.

His pace, direct dribbling and ability to unlock defences have made him indispensable in Milan’s attacking structure.

While Milan acknowledge that every player has a market value, insiders suggest it would require an extraordinary offer to prompt serious consideration of a sale.

The club’s stance reflects both Leão’s importance and the difficulty of replacing a forward capable of consistently influencing top level matches.

Man United hold interest in signing the winger

Man United have frequently been linked with Leão, as they assess options to enhance their attacking depth.

His ability to operate from the left wing, drift centrally or support as a secondary striker makes him an appealing target for clubs seeking versatility and explosive threat in transition.

A recent report from Fichajes has suggested that any serious approach could require a fee in the region of €100 million.

While Premier League speculation is unlikely to disappear, the Rossoneri’s proactive approach to securing his long-term commitment signals confidence.

