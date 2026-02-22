(Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Shocking footage has emerged from the stands showing Dutch center-back Micky van de Ven appearing to completely ignore tactical instructions from manager Igor Tudor during Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Tottenham.

The video, captured by Spurs content creator Chris Cowlin, shows a frantic Tudor on the touchline repeatedly gesturing for Van de Ven to push the defensive line higher to squeeze the space between midfield and attack.

Despite the manager’s increasingly animated shouts, the defender pointedly refused to comply, maintaining his deep position.

The footage has sparked outrage among the Spurs faithful, many criticising the centre-back for his actions.

They didn’t listen to Thomas Frank so they won’t listen to Tudor. It’s the players that are getting us relegated, not the managers. — STONEY (@mrmstoney) February 22, 2026

VDV thinks his to good for the club now. He obviously can’t be asked anymore. (Some may not blame him). I honestly fear our club might be relegated this season. We have such crap players it’s unreal. — Jorge (@JoeJorge1980) February 22, 2026

Alarmingly, this is not the first time Van de Ven has ignored his manager.

Earlier this season after the defeat against Chelsea, Micky van de Ven was caught on camera walking past former manager Thomas Frank, completely ignoring the Dane as he tried to speak to him.

The repetition of this behavior suggests that the 22-year-old’s frustrations with Tottenham’s struggling form are manifesting as a lack of respect for the managerial hot seat.

Micky van de Ven linked with Tottenham exit

With Spurs sitting in 16th place and the atmosphere turning toxic, Van de Ven’s future at the club is now increasingly uncertain.

Having been one of the few bright sparks since his arrival, his recent conduct has fuelled speculation of a summer departure.

Several top clubs have shown interest in him. Most recently, Liverpool have emerged as strong suitors.

Reports suggest that Liverpool see him as an ideal successor to Virgil van Dijk and that the Reds are reportedly preparing a bid as high as €100m for the big Dutchman.

It appears that the player has his heart set away from Tottenham making a summer exit a likely possibility.