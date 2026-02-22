(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Liverpool FC/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah was visibly frustrated after being substituted by Arne Slot during Liverpool’s disappointing outing against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool delivered one of their poorest performances of the season against a side battling near the foot of the table.

In the 77th minute, Slot made his first changes of the match, introducing Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha in place of Cody Gakpo and Salah.

The Egyptian forward did not appear pleased with the decision. As he made his way off the pitch, Salah was seen wearing a sarcastic grin and shaking his head. Moments later, cameras caught him on the bench laughing in apparent disbelief at the call to withdraw him while Liverpool were still searching for a winner.

Salah laughing after being subbed off. pic.twitter.com/bmkj2FnvKJ — – (@AnfieldRd96) February 22, 2026

Mohamed Salah had a poor game against Nottingham Forest

By his usual high standards, Salah struggled to make an impact. His numbers against Forest painted a subdued picture:

Mo Salah vs Nottingham Forest: ? ? 0 – Shots

? 0 – Dribbles

? 0 – Accurate crosses

? 4 – Unsuccessful touches

? 6.03 – WS rating pic.twitter.com/Na87CFHZz4 — WhoScored (@WhoScored) February 22, 2026

Slot’s decision to replace him ultimately proved justified, particularly given the immediate energy provided by Ngumoha. In just 14 minutes on the pitch, the youngster recorded:

Rio Ngumoha's game by numbers vs Nottingham Forest: 14 minutes played

11 touches

2/2 take-ons completed

2 duels won

1 chance created

1 touch in opp. box "He did more in 15 minutes than Salah and Gakpo did all game" – Carragher. ? pic.twitter.com/OctiXmxch4 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) February 22, 2026

While it was undeniably an off-day for Salah, his world-class quality remains unquestioned. Even in matches where he struggles to influence proceedings, he possesses the ability to conjure a decisive moment out of nothing.

However, his reaction is likely to fuel further speculation about his future. Having reportedly fallen out with Slot earlier this season, uncertainty continues to surround his long-term prospects at Anfield. The Saudi Pro League are eager to make him the face of the competition, with Al-Ittihad believed to be in discussions with his representatives.

If tensions behind the scenes persist and results fail to improve, this season could yet prove to be Salah’s final chapter at Liverpool.