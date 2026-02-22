Man United planning record breaking double midfield swoop in the summer

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing for a transformative summer in midfield, with Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson emerging as key targets.

Reports in Germany, as relayed by TEAMtalk, indicate that United are weighing up a potential double swoop worth more than £140 million as part of a broader rebuild in the centre of the pitch.

With Casemiro set to depart at the end of the season and doubts lingering over the long-term suitability of current options, the Old Trafford hierarchy are prioritising reinforcements capable of injecting energy, athleticism and tactical balance.

Nmecha provides physicality and versatility

Man United are said to value Felix Nmecha at around £52.5 million. The Germany international has developed into a powerful, modern midfielder at Borussia Dortmund, combining physical presence with technical refinement.

Capable of operating as a box-to-box No.8 or dropping deeper as a No.6, Nmecha offers flexibility that United currently lack.

His ability to carry the ball through midfield and win duels under pressure aligns with the Premier League’s demands.

Anderson is a long term Man United target

Alongside Nmecha, Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson is reportedly under serious consideration.

Valued at approximately £90 million, Anderson represents a different profile, one built on dynamism and progressive passing.

His capacity to break lines with incisive distribution and surge forward in transition makes him a complementary option to Nmecha’s physical attributes.

United are believed to see the pair as forming a balanced midfield partnership capable of sustaining both defensive solidity and attacking thrust.

The anticipated departure of Casemiro and questions surrounding the consistency of Manuel Ugarte have heightened the urgency of recruitment.

A double signing would signal clear intent to modernise United’s engine room, shifting toward a younger, more athletic core.

Report: Man United favour £200m double transfer as solution for problem position