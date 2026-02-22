Man United and Arsenal are ready to compete for big money full-back

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown has rapidly transformed from promising prospect to one of the most sought-after young defenders in European football.



The 22-year-old left-back has delivered a breakthrough Bundesliga campaign, combining defensive maturity with decisive attacking output, a profile that has inevitably attracted attention from the continent’s biggest clubs.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Brown’s name is increasingly being mentioned alongside Europe’s elite.

Interest is widespread, and Frankfurt are now bracing for formal approaches, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Brown is a modern full-back impressing top clubs

Eintracht Frankfurt have benefited significantly from Brown’s evolution this season. His contributions have extended well beyond traditional defensive duties.

The German youngster has added goals and assists from the left flank, frequently overlapping with confidence and delivering quality into the penalty area.

The left-back has scored three goals and provided six assists this season for the German club.

His stamina allows him to maintain intensity throughout matches, while his positional awareness has improved markedly, a key factor in Frankfurt’s defensive stability.

Such performances have positioned him as one of the Bundesliga’s standout young defenders.

Man United and Arsenal among clubs taking notice

A cluster of top clubs are reportedly tracking Brown’s situation. Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are understood to be particularly attentive, each assessing long-term solutions at left-back.

Beyond England, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City have also been linked, while Bayern Munich and Tottenham are monitoring developments.

The concentration of Premier League interest suggests England could offer the strongest financial proposition.

As per our sources, Man United and Arsenal could be leading the way for the young impressive defender.

Brown is contracted until 2030, giving Frankfurt theoretical leverage. However, reports indicate the club may be prepared to negotiate at around €65 million, slightly below earlier valuations.

