Arsenal star Gabriel mocks Tottenham with social media post after 4-1 win

Arsenal’s emphatic 4-1 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby not only strengthened their position at the top of the Premier League but also sparked some post-match theatrics.



Defender Gabriel Magalhães added fuel to the rivalry by taking to social media with a playful, yet pointed, jab at Spurs following the final whistle.

On a night when Mikel Arteta’s side delivered a commanding performance, the celebrations extended beyond the pitch.

Arsenal completely dominated Spurs

Arsenal produced a clinical display to overpower Tottenham.

The result allowed Arsenal to reassert a five-point advantage over Manchester City at the summit, albeit having played one game more.

It also provided a timely response to their midweek draw against Wolves, restoring momentum at a critical juncture in the title race.

Gabriel mocked Tottenham on social media

Among the most eye-catching moments came after the match, when Gabriel shared a celebratory image from the Arsenal team bus on his Instagram account.

The Brazilian defender was pictured holding a four of hearts playing card, a nod to the scoreline, alongside the Player of the Match award.

With a relaxed grin, a Rio drink and a packet of M&Ms in frame, the post quickly circulated among fans.

The gesture was widely interpreted as playful banter. The victory will give Arsenal much needed confidence with Mikel Arteta’s side now getting ready to face Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in their next match.

