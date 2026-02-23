Ben White faces uncertain future as Arsenal target new right-back signing

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Questions are beginning to surface over Ben White’s long-term role at Arsenal, with TEAMtalk suggesting the club are actively tracking Sporting CP’s highly rated right-back Iván Fresneda.



While White remains an important figure in Mikel Arteta’s setup, Arsenal’s recruitment strategy appears focused on ensuring depth and long-term stability in key defensive areas.

The situation has become more intriguing with Manchester City and Newcastle United also credited with strong interest in the 21-year-old Spaniard.

Ben White could make way for a new right-back

Arsenal have relied heavily on White’s versatility since his arrival from Brighton.

Originally signed as a centre-back, he has adapted impressively to the right-back role, offering defensive solidity in Arteta’s hybrid system.

However, Arsenal’s ambition to compete consistently for Premier League and Champions League honours requires constant renewal.

White’s form has fluctuated at times this season, and the club are believed to be assessing whether further competition, or eventual succession planning, is necessary.

Ivan Fresneda has impressed top clubs including Arsenal

Sporting CP defender Iván Fresneda has developed into one of Europe’s most promising young full-backs.

Technically composed and tactically mature for his age, he combines defensive discipline with the ability to contribute in advanced positions.

Interest in Fresneda is widespread. Manchester City are reportedly admirers, with sporting director Hugo Viana, formerly of Sporting, playing a key role in driving their interest.

Newcastle United are also said to be monitoring the situation as they seek defensive reinforcements.

Fresneda’s profile fits the modern full-back mould, comfortable in possession, tactically adaptable and capable of operating in systems that demand inverted or overlapping roles.

