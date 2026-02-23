(Photo by James Holyoak/MB Media/Getty Images)

Liverpool may soon be preparing for life after Mohamed Salah.

With a public fall out with Arne Slot and growing reports linking the Egyptian to a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League, the Reds face a defining summer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

If Salah’s ninth season at Anfield proves to be his last, replacing one of the club’s greatest ever forwards will not be straightforward.

However, one intriguing name continues to surface: Christian Pulisic.

The AC Milan winger may not appear the obvious successor at first glance, but the parallels between his career and Salah’s own redemption arc are striking.

Pulisic already shares a striking career parallel with Mohamed Salah

Pulisic’s journey mirrors Salah’s in a way that few Liverpool transfer targets can match.

Both players arrived at Chelsea as highly rated young talents, burdened by expectation and promise.

Yet neither truly flourished at Stamford Bridge. Salah departed England early in his career, rebuilding his reputation in Serie A before earning his move to Liverpool.

Similarly, Pulisic has rediscovered himself at AC Milan.

Since moving to San Siro, the USA international has evolved into a decisive, confident attacking force. He has registered 10 goals in all competitions this season, bringing his total tally for the Italian giants to 42 goals and 25 assists in 123 appearances.

More importantly, his performances suggest maturity and composure in the final third, qualities that defined Salah’s transformation in Italy before his record-breaking return to the Premier League.

If Liverpool were to sign Christian Pulisic, they would not simply be replacing Salah; they would be betting on history repeating itself.

Pulisic’s stats compared to Salah at same age

The argument for Pulisic becomes even more compelling when comparing the two at the same age.

Pulisic is currently 27 years old, the exact age Mohamed Salah was during his iconic 2019-20 season when he led Liverpool to their first Premier League title.

At 27, Salah had already established himself as a world-class finisher, but Pulisic’s current trajectory is similar.

While Pulisic may not yet have the same trophy cabinet or the incredible goal contribution numbers, his statistical efficiency at age 27 suggests he is entering his “golden era” just as Salah did.

The AC Milan star is currently averaging a goal contribution every 96 minutes, a rate comparable to Salah during his most productive years at Anfield.

For Liverpool’s recruitment team, this will be critical.

Given Liverpool’s need for immediate impact should Salah depart, Pulisic’s blend of Premier League experience, Serie A resurgence, and peak-age production makes him a compelling candidate.

Replacing Mohamed Salah is close to impossible. But if Liverpool are seeking a player who understands redemption, pressure, and elite expectations, Christian Pulisic may represent the most intriguing like-for-like evolution available on the market.