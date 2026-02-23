(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing a move for Ousmane Diomande this summer as they revive their interest in the Sporting CP defender.

According to a report from Portuguese outlet Record (via Sport Witness), the Eagles have identified the 22-year-old as the primary target to anchor their defense for the 2026-27 campaign.

Crystal Palace ready to make big move for Ousmane Diomande

The South London club previously attempted to lure the Ivorian international to Selhurst Park last year, and they are now prepared to make a “serious push” to finally get their man.

The urgency behind the pursuit stems from the recent departure of former captain Marc Guehi, who completed a high-profile move to Manchester City in the January window for approximately £20 million.

Guehi’s exit left a significant void in Oliver Glasner’s backline, resulting in the manager publicly expressing his frustration towards the club’s hierarchy.

Diomande, who is a rapid defender and physically imposing center-back, is viewed as the ideal tactical successor.

Despite signing a contract extension in Lisbon just last month, tying him to Sporting until 2030, Record suggests the renewal was a strategic move to protect his market value rather than a guarantee of his stay.

While his release clause remains fixed at €80 million (£69m), Sporting’s board reportedly recognises the need to generate transfer income this summer to fund infrastructure projects, potentially opening the door for negotiations below that figure.

Crystal Palace face strong competition from Premier League rivals

Palace will not have a clear run at the defender. Newcastle United have reportedly stepped up their scouting presence in Portugal, undeterred by the thigh injury that sidelined Diomande for the early part of this season.

Furthermore, Arsenal have been among the clubs with a strong interest in the player. Both the Gunners and Chelsea have said to have made contact with the player’s representatives last year, and remain attentive to his situation.

With 26 caps for the Ivory Coast and experience in the Champions League, Diomande has long held an ambition to play in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have had a disappointing campaign

Many expected Oliver Glasner’s side to build on last season’s FA Cup triumph and push on in the Premier League. Instead, the momentum has stalled.

The summer departures of key players, including Eberechi Eze, significantly weakened the squad, while the January exit of Marc Guehi added to their problems.

Glasner has since voiced his frustration over the club’s ambitions, highlighting the growing uncertainty behind the scenes.

With Glasner confirming he will leave at the end of the season, the outlook at Selhurst Park appears increasingly bleak.

Palace currently sit 13th in the Premier League and look set to miss out on European qualification, a setback that could prove decisive in their pursuit of reinforcements.

That uncertainty may ultimately influence Diomande’s decision over whether to join the Eagles.