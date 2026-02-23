Harry Kane exit speculation dismissed as Bayern Munich prepare new deal for striker

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Speculation linking Harry Kane with a potential move to Barcelona has been firmly played down, with Florian Plettenberg indicating that a summer transfer to the Catalan giants is neither planned nor realistic at this stage.



Despite persistent rumours, particularly amid Barcelona’s ongoing presidential dynamics, Kane’s immediate future appears firmly tied to Bayern Munich.

The England captain has also publicly addressed the reports, reiterating his contentment in Germany and dismissing suggestions of behind-the-scenes contact.

Harry Kane has a clear stance on his future

Kane responded directly to claims that Barcelona presidential candidate Xavier Vilajoana had made contact.

Speaking candidly, Kane said: “I haven’t heard anything about that. My father and brother haven’t told me anything. I’m very happy here.”

The statement leaves little room for ambiguity. Since joining Bayern Munich, Kane has quickly established himself as the focal point of the Bavarian attack.

Beyond the pitch, Kane has spoken positively about the club’s infrastructure, competitive ambition and the opportunity to challenge regularly for major honours, factors that heavily influenced his initial move from Tottenham.

Bayern Munich are keen on keeping Kane at the club

Bayern’s hierarchy are reportedly eager to extend Kane’s contract beyond its current terms.

Discussions have already begun regarding a potential renewal that would keep him at the Allianz Arena until 2028 or 2029.

For Bayern, retaining Kane is about more than goals. His leadership qualities and experience in high-pressure matches make him central to the club’s project.

Barcelona have been linked with several high-profile forwards amid questions about the future of Robert Lewandowski.

While transfer rumours are inevitable for players of Kane’s stature, current indications suggest his future remains in Munich.

