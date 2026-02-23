(Photo by Joao Rico/Icon Sport / Angel Martinez via Getty Images)

Gianluca Prestianni has been handed a one-game provisional suspension by UEFA according to Sky Sports.

The ruling ensures the Argentine winger will miss Wednesday’s critical second-leg clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The decision comes as a direct consequence of an ongoing investigation into allegations of racist abuse directed at Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. during the first leg in Lisbon.

Gianluca Prestianni handed provisional ban

The suspension stems from the heated scenes at the Estádio da Luz last Tuesday. Following Vinicius’ second-half winner, the game was halted for nearly ten minutes after the Brazilian reported being called a “monkey” by Prestianni.

While the 20-year-old covered his mouth with his shirt during the exchange, the allegation was supported by Kylian Mbappé, who reportedly told officials he heard the slur repeated five times.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body confirmed the ban on Monday, stating it was issued “without prejudice” to any final ruling.

If found guilty at the conclusion of the full investigation, Prestianni could face a minimum 10-game suspension.

Benfica have announced they will appeal the provisional measure, though they admitted it is unlikely to be processed in time for Wednesday’s kickoff.

Jose Mourinho to skip media duty amid “gaslighting” backlash

Adding to the tension, Sky Sports reports that Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho has decided to exercise his right to skip all media duties, both pre-match and post-match, for the trip to Madrid.

Mourinho is currently serving a touchline ban of his own after being sent off in the first leg, which allows him to delegate press responsibilities to his assistant, João Tralhão.

Mourinho has faced a firestorm of criticism for his post-match comments last week, in which he appeared to blame Vinicius for the incident.

The “Special One” drew the ire of anti-racism group Kick It Out, who accused him of “gaslighting” after he suggested the Brazilian’s goal celebration incited the home crowd and players.

“A stadium where Vinícius plays, something happens, always,” Mourinho told Amazon Prime, a comment that sparked a fierce rebuttal from Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany, who labeled the remarks a “huge mistake.”

By avoiding the cameras this week, Mourinho seems intent on shielding himself from the mounting pressure, leaving a depleted and distracted Benfica to face the daunting task of overturning a 1-0 deficit in the Spanish capital.