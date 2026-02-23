Julian Alvarez makes future decision amid rising interest from Liverpool & Arsenal

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Julián Alvarez could be at the centre of one of the summer’s intense transfer battles.



According to Football Insider, he Atlético Madrid forward would prioritise a move to Barcelona if he leaves the Spanish capital.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

While Premier League clubs, most notably Arsenal, are monitoring his situation closely, the Argentine striker is believed to have a clear preference regarding his next destination.

With several European heavyweights assessing attacking reinforcements, Alvarez is high on their radar but the attacker wants to stay in La Liga and join Barcelona.

Arsenal hold genuine interest due to Berta connection

Arsenal are understood to be exploring the possibility of launching a bid.

As per ESPN sources, the Gunners have evaluated Alvarez as a potential solution to strengthen their forward line ahead of another title challenge.

Sporting director Andrea Berta, who previously negotiated Álvarez’s €95 million transfer from Manchester City to Atlético Madrid in August 2024, is familiar with the player’s profile and contractual structure.

That existing relationship could offer Arsenal a strategic advantage if talks were to progress.

Julian Alvarez favours a move to Barcelona

Despite Arsenal’s interest, Barcelona are reportedly the player’s preferred option should he depart Atlético.

Barcelona’s ongoing efforts to reshape their attack and invest in younger, dynamic forwards align with Alvarez’s stage of career.

Staying in La Liga may also appeal to the Argentine international, allowing him to maintain continuity while competing for domestic and European honours.

Liverpool have also been mentioned as potential suitors but just like Arsenal, they are expected to face defeat in the race to sign Alvarez.

Sources: Liverpool preparing for the exit of Robertson, frontrunners to sign him named