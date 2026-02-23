Bayern Munich learn Liverpool have already reached agreement to sign £88 million star

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has quickly become one of the most talked-about young attackers in European football.



At just 19 years old, the Ivory Coast international is enjoying a breakout campaign in the Bundesliga, and his rapid development has inevitably drawn attention from elite clubs.

Bayern Munich are keen on the Leipzig star, but there are growing claims that Liverpool may already have moved ahead in the race for his signature, according to Bayern Space.

Yan Diomande has been a star in the Bundesliga

RB Leipzig signed Diomande from Spanish side Leganés last summer, viewing him as a long-term investment with immediate upside.

The move has proven inspired. In his first season in Germany, the winger has delivered nine goals and seven assists across all competitions, impressive numbers for a teenager adapting to a new league.

Diomande’s style is built around explosive pace, intelligent movement in wide areas and composure in one-on-one situations.

Bayern remain interested but Liverpool lead the race

Bayern Munich are believed to admire Diomande’s profile as part of their ongoing squad evolution.

However, reports indicate the Bundesliga champions suspect that Liverpool have already secured an agreement in principle with the player.

With succession planning underway in wide areas, Diomande’s age and potential has impressed the Premier League giants.

Mohamed Salah’s future remains uncertain at Anfield and Liverpool could be eyeing a move for Diomande to replace the Egyptian attacker.

Leipzig are under no immediate pressure to sell. Diomande is contracted until 2030, and the club are reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £88 million should negotiations materialise.

