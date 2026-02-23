Man City lining up big money move to sign Newcastle United star

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly preparing a significant summer approach for Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento, with figures in the region of €75 million being mentioned, as per Media Foot.



The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most promising full-backs, and City are believed to view him as a long-term solution to their evolving defensive structure.

As Pep Guardiola assesses options for the future, reinforcing the right side of defense appears to be a priority, and Livramento fits the profile.

The reason why Man City are interested in Livramento

Man City have often relied on tactical flexibility at full-back, but this season has exposed the need for greater stability in the position.

Rico Lewis has endured inconsistent form, while Matheus Nunes has been deployed out of position to provide balance on the right.

Livramento offers a more natural solution. Athletic, technically secure and comfortable advancing into attacking spaces, he embodies the modern full-back Guardiola typically favours.

His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively would add balance to City’s system.

Newcastle United are determined to keep their star

Newcastle United regard Livramento as a cornerstone of their long-term project.

Manager Eddie Howe has frequently relied on Kieran Trippier during Livramento’s absence, but the club remain convinced of the younger defender’s ceiling.

Newcastle are reportedly preparing a new contract to reinforce their commitment, signalling reluctance to entertain offers.

From Livramento’s perspective, competing for major honours could be a compelling factor. City’s consistent presence at the pinnacle of domestic and European competition provides an attractive platform.

