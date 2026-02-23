(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s star defender Micky van de Ven delivered a stinging reality check to his teammates before the humiliating 4-1 North London Derby defeat.

In a season that has spiraled into a nightmare, the Dutchman labeled the club’s current league position as “unacceptable” and named five key figures, including himself, who must shoulder the burden of saving Spurs from the drop.

With the club sitting in 16th place and just two points above the relegation zone, the mood in the dressing room is reportedly at an all-time low.

Micky van de Ven wants Tottenham teammates to step up

Speaking to Sky Sports before the match against Arsenal, the Dutchman pointedly noted that the club’s younger players cannot be expected to carry the weight of a relegation battle.

Instead, he called out a core group of five experienced players, himself, the suspended Cristian Romero, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, midfield anchor Joao Palhinha, and striker Dominic Solanke to lead by example.

He said: “If you are a club like Tottenham Hotspur, you have this quality of place (training ground), and you are, what I say, as big as the most, it’s unacceptable that you’re standing at this place on the table, and the results need to be way, way better.

“Of course, we still have some quality players left. We have a really talented squad and some top players, but we also miss some key players for us, and it’s really important for the players who are fit right now to step up.

“You have some young players, obviously, in the group, and you can’t really ask them to be the guys that need to push us forward. So, then, normally, I have Cuti next to me, who is now unfortunately suspended, but you have [Guglielmo] Vic behind me, who has a lot of experience, Joao Palhinha, in the midfield, who has a lot of experience, [Dominic] Solanke, who has a lot of experience.”

Van de Ven accused of ignoring Igor Tudor’s orders vs Arsenal

While Van de Ven’s words were aimed at leadership, his own actions on the pitch have drawn heavy criticism.

Footage from the Arsenal defeat showed the defender completely ignoring tactical instructions from new interim boss Igor Tudor.

As Tudor frantically signaled for the line to push higher, Van de Ven remained static, a display of insubordination that mirrored a similar incident with former manager Thomas Frank earlier this season.

This public friction, combined with Spurs’ plummeting form, has pushed Van de Ven toward the exit door.

Valued at over €100 million, the 24-year-old is reportedly a target for Liverpool and Real Madrid, with the latter viewing him as the long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

If Van de Ven’s call to arms doesn’t spark an immediate reaction against Fulham next Sunday, he may well be leading his teammates through their final few months in a Tottenham shirt before a massive summer exodus.