Liverpool set to consider shock sale of attacker despite player having Arne Slot's backing

Liverpool could face a significant attacking decision this summer, with Football Insider suggesting Cody Gakpo may be allowed to leave if the club secures a high-profile replacement on the left flank.



While the Dutch forward continues to receive backing from head coach Arne Slot, his inconsistent output this season has sparked internal discussions about long-term squad balance.

As Liverpool evaluate their options for the future, Gakpo’s future has become uncertain due to his poor performances this season.

Cody Gakpo has been inconsistent for Liverpool this season

This season has been challenging for the Dutch attacker. A return of seven goals in 34 appearances has fallen short of expectations for a Liverpool attacker, particularly in a system that relies heavily on wide forwards to contribute decisively in the final third.

Comparisons with former left-sided attackers, including the consistent output once delivered by Luis Díaz, have only intensified scrutiny.

Supporters have grown restless at times, questioning whether Gakpo can consistently deliver at the elite level required for sustained title challenges.

Reds remain in the market for attacking additions

Slot has continued to demonstrate faith in Gakpo through regular selections, indicating belief in his over all contributions.

His work rate, pressing and link-up play remain valued within the tactical structure.

Nevertheless, Liverpool’s recruitment team are reportedly assessing potential upgrades on the left wing.

Should a marquee signing become available, Gakpo could be sacrificed to maintain squad balance.

One name that has been constantly linked with a move to Liverpool is Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon.

Gakpo now has to prove himself to the club hierarchy between now and the end of the season.

