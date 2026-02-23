Report: Tottenham star becomes top priority for Euro giants to address key position

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly prioritising a move for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as they prepare for a potential change between the posts.



According to La Gazetta dello Sport in Italy, the Bianconeri view the 29-year-old as the ideal candidate to step in should Michele Di Gregorio depart, with discussions already taking place behind the scenes.

However, the Turin giants are not alone in their pursuit. Inter Milan are also monitoring the situation, potentially setting up a domestic battle for one of Serie A’s most highly regarded goalkeepers.

Vicario fits the criteria for Italian giants Juventus

Juventus are seeking a goalkeeper who combines reliability with experience at the highest level.

Vicario, currently at Tottenham, has enhanced his reputation since moving to England, earning praise for his reflexes, distribution and command of the penalty area.

Valued between €25 million and €30 million, Vicario represents a financially viable option for Juventus, especially given his reported annual salary of €4.5 million, a figure that matches with the club’s current wage structure.

His shot-stopping consistency and comfort playing out from the back make him an attractive modern goalkeeper, capable of adapting to the tactical demands of Serie A.

Inter Milan are also interested in the Tottenham star

Inter Milan are also believed to be assessing Vicario’s availability. With uncertainty surrounding Yann Sommer’s long-term future, Inter could enter the race should they require a replacement.

Such competition could drive up the eventual transfer fee and accelerate negotiations.

Juventus, keen to avoid prolonged uncertainty in a key position, may need to act decisively.

If Juventus fail to secure Vicario, attention could shift toward Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, another rising talent in Italy’s top flight.

