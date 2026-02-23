Two-time league winning Liverpool star coming towards the end of his time at Anfield

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson’s future at Liverpool is entering a delicate and defining phase, sources close to the agents indsutry have informed CaughtOffside.



With the Scottish captain moving into the final year of his contract, the summer of 2026 looms as a potential turning point in a career that has become synonymous with the club’s modern golden era.

Since arriving at Anfield in 2017, Robertson has played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s resurgence, helping deliver Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup triumphs.

Andy Robertson has been a legendary servant for Liverpool

Liverpool transformed under Jürgen Klopp, and Robertson was central to that evolution.

His relentless energy down the left flank, pinpoint crossing and leadership qualities made him one of Europe’s premier full-backs at his peak.

Statistically, he remains among the league’s most productive defenders in terms of chance creation and distance covered. However, natural physical decline has affected his form and performances.

The left-back has played only 638 minutes of football in the Premier League this season.

Arne Slot respects Robertson’s experience, but Liverpool’s long-term planning increasingly leans toward younger options, including highly rated talents such as Milos Kerkez.

Potential destinations for Robertson

Liverpool are not actively pushing Robertson toward the exit, yet the club are understood to be open to reasonable offers if it ensures he can maintain regular first-team football elsewhere.

Celtic, the club Robertson has often spoken fondly of, represent an emotionally compelling option.

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid are believed to admire his defensive grit and competitive mentality, traits aligned with Diego Simeone’s philosophy.

Within England, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have been credited with monitoring developments.

“It could be best for both sides” – Liverpool urged to let key player leave in the summer