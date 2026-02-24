Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, speaks to Marc Cucurella of Chelsea. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Lens striker Rayan Fofana has been linked with a move away from the French outfit and Premier League clubs.

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in him. According to a report from SportsBoom, Arsenal and Chelsea are leading the race to sign the talented young attacker, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. The centre forward has impressed with his “poacher” instincts, and he could be a useful acquisition for both London clubs.

Fofana has been described as a player with “ice cold finishing”. The two London clubs could use a clinical presence like his upfront. The 19-year-old has six goals to his name this season.

Chelsea need to find an alternative to Liam Delap, who has not been able to find the back of the net regularly. It will be interesting to see if they can sign Fofana in the summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need more depth in the attacking unit. Viktor Gyokeres has been inconsistent, and they need more quality in that area of the pitch.

The player is likely to cost around €35-€45 million. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Chelsea is willing to pay that kind of money for him. The young attacker has a contract with the French outfit until 2029, and they are under no pressure to sell him. It is no surprise that Lens are demanding a premium for his signature.

Arsenal and Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay the asking price, but they might prefer to sign the player for a more reasonable fee. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club will be exciting for Fofana, and he will certainly hope to secure a move to a big club.