Arsenal move to secure midfielder deal with Andre Berta the driving force behind the move

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Arsenal are preparing to open formal negotiations with Declan Rice over a new contract, showing the club’s determination to tie down one of the defining figures of Mikel Arteta’s project.



The England international has emerged as a cornerstone of Arsenal’s resurgence, and the hierarchy at the Emirates are eager to reflect his importance with improved long-term terms.

With Andrea Berta reportedly prioritising Rice’s renewal for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign, discussions are expected to gather pace in the coming months, according to TEAMtalk.

Declan Rice has transformed the Arsenal midfield

Arsenal made Rice their record signing when they secured him from West Ham United in July 2023 for £105 million.

At the time, he was already recognised as one of England’s most promising midfielders, but his influence has grown even further in North London.

Rice’s combination of defensive discipline, athleticism and leadership has provided balance to Arsenal’s midfield.

Beyond statistics, his presence has elevated the team’s mentality. Rice regularly anchors transitions, dictates tempo and provides composure.

Competition Apps Mins Played Goals Assists Pass Accuracy Successful Tackles Clean Sheets Yellow Cards Premier League 27 2,330 4 4 90.1% 33 12 2 Champions League 6 411 0 2 88.5% 1 3 3 EFL Cup 5 198 0 2 – – 0 0 Total 38 2,939 4 8 89.8% 34 15 5

Declan Rice’s stats this season

Midfielder is keen to extend his stay in North London

Rice’s current deal runs until June 2028, with weekly wages reportedly around £240,000.

Despite the long-term nature of the contract, Arsenal are keen to act early rather than risk future uncertainty.

Reports suggest Berta has already initiated preliminary contact with Rice’s representatives, reaffirming the club’s intention to open substantive talks in 2026.

Both player and camp are believed to be receptive, with Rice reportedly eager to commit his prime years to Arsenal’s evolving project.

