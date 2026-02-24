Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Piero Hincapie joined Arsenal on loan at the start of the season, and they have an option to sign him permanently in the summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Arsenal could now look to make the move permanent in the coming months after the defender impressed with his performances in the Premier League.

A source informed TEAMtalk: “Piero has settled so well into the squad and the club as a whole. The staff are very happy with him, and he has just been getting better and better.”

Arsenal can make the move permanent for £45 million, and Mikel Arteta has made his intention clear to the club hierarchy that he wants the deal triggered. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can wrap up the move quickly.

The 24-year-old could be a very useful player for Arsenal going forward. He can operate as a central defender and a full back. His versatility will be a huge bonus. He has shown that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League, and he could be an asset for the club.

Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay up. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them permanently will be exciting for the South American defender as well. He will look to establish himself as a key player for them in the coming seasons.

However, he is not a guaranteed starter for the North London club, and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to join them permanently without any assurances of game time. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career.