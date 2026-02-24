Liam Rosenior could land the signing of a new defender for Chelsea

Liam Delap has been linked with the move away from Chelsea, but a move in the summer seems unlikely.

Everton is interested in signing the 22-year-old striker at the end of the season. However, Liam Rosenior could block any potential exit for the striker. The Chelsea manager is not keen on losing him at the end of the season, as per Football Insider.

Even though he has not lived up to expectations, Chelsea is prepared to hold onto him. He is a talented player with a bright future. Chelsea paid £30 million for him, and there is no doubt that he could justify the investment in future.

He has not been a regular starter for Chelsea this season, and he will look to regain his form and confidence. It will be interesting to see if he can establish himself as an important player for the London club.

Delap was highly rated during his time at Ipswich Town. There is no doubt that he has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the country. He was linked with several teams before he joined Chelsea.

It seems that Chelsea values his potential, and it will be interesting to see if they can bring out the best in the player.

Meanwhile, Everton need more quality in the final third, and they could use the 22-year-old. He could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition for them. Regular football at Everton might be able to bring out the best in the player as well. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to come forward with their official proposal in the summer.

Chelsea do not need to sell players for money, and it will be difficult to convince them if they are uninterested in letting Delap leave. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.