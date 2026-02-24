Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Independiente Del Valle midfielder Patrik Mercado at the end of the season.

According to a report from Spanish publication AS, Sevilla secured a verbal agreement to sign the player at the end of the season, but the deal is not yet complete.

The Spanish club are hoping to secure his signature for a fee of €6 million. However, Chelsea have expressed interest in signing the player in recent hours and are hoping to seal the move. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

The talented young midfielder has done quite well for Independiente Del Valle, and he could be attracted to the idea of joining Chelsea. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be quite exciting.

They have the resources to pay the asking price, and they should be able to convince the player as well. The midfielder registered 18 goal contributions last year, and he has the quality to develop into an important player for Chelsea. They could use more creativity and goals from the middle of the park, and the 22-year-old would be the ideal long-term investment. It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move at the end of the season.

Sevilla will be an exciting destination for the player, but Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world. He will find it hard to turn them down if there is a concrete proposal on the table. Chelsea are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and signing the talented young midfielder could be a step in the right direction.