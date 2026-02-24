Insider confirms Arne Slot decision from Liverpool that could bring big change

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arne Slot is scheduled to hold a significant end-of-season review with Liverpool officials on Monday, 25 May, a meeting that could shape the immediate future of the club’s managerial position.



Despite the possibility of securing UEFA Champions League qualification, Slot’s position is not considered entirely secure, as confirmed by a source on X.

Should Liverpool reach the Champions League final, the review would reportedly be postponed until Tuesday, 2 June, ensuring the focus remains firmly on European competition before strategic discussions take place.

Liverpool are set to hold Slot to high standards

Liverpool entered the season as the favourites to win the Premier League title.

However, they have struggling massively, their new signings have failed to settle at the club and Slot has found it difficult to make the right tactical decisions.

There is a high possibility that the Merseyside club could end the season without a trophy and considering the amount of money they invested in the squad last summer, it would be a huge failure from the manager and the players.

While Champions League qualification would represent a tangible achievement, Liverpool’s hierarchy traditionally evaluates performance through silverware.

Slot’s campaign has included moments of promise but also inconsistency.

Club officials to hold Slot accountable for poor season

End-of-season evaluations are common practice at elite clubs.

However, the fact that Slot’s position remains under scrutiny, even in a scenario where Champions League football is secured, shows the club’s demand for progression rather than mere qualification.

Qualification for Europe’s elite competition may strengthen Slot’s case, but at Anfield, ambition extends beyond participation.

