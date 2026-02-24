(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly preparing a sensational move to sign Liverpool’s Alisson Becker this summer as part of a massive squad overhaul under Luciano Spalletti.

According to The Standard, Juventus have identified the Brazilian international as the “dream” solution to their current goalkeeping crisis.

Spalletti has reportedly earmarked the goalkeeper position as a primary area of concern. Current number one Michele Di Gregorio has faced heavy scrutiny following a string of high-profile errors in 2026, while aging understudies Mattia Perin and Carlo Pinsoglio are not viewed as long-term solutions.

Juventus eyeing Liverpool star Alisson Becker

The move would see Alisson reunite with Spalletti, the man who oversaw his rise at AS Roma before his record-breaking move to Merseyside in 2018.

Juventus executives are reportedly optimistic that they can secure the 33-year-old in a “cut-rate” deal, leveraging the fact that his contract is set to enter its final year in 2027.

The Turin based club could face competition from AC Milan, who too have been linked with a move for the Liverpool star.

While Alisson remains the undisputed number one at Anfield, Liverpool’s hierarchy has already prepared for his eventual departure.

Giorgi Mamardashvili, the Georgian standout who officially joined the club in the summer of 2025, is waiting in the wings.

This succession plan could tempt the Reds to cash in on Alisson now rather than risk losing him for a reduced fee next year.

Selling Alisson will be a mistake

Despite the logic of cashing in, selling Alisson could be a catastrophic error for Liverpool.

While the Brazilian is 33-year-old, the typical aging curve doesn’t apply to elite goalkeepers; legends like Gianluigi Buffon and Manuel Neuer have proven that world-class shot-stoppers can perform at the highest level well into their late 30s.

Alisson remains statistically one of the top three goalkeepers in the world, and his presence is vital to Arne Slot’s defensive structure.

Losing his leadership and shot-stopping ability, especially with Manchester City and Arsenal still dominating the domestic scene, could be a loss that even a talent like Mamardashvili cannot immediately replace.