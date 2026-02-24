(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Serie A giants Juventus are in hunt of a new goalkeeper and have identified Tottenham star Guglielmo Vicario as a target.

According to The Standard, the “Old Lady” is looking to bring the 29-year-old back to Serie A as they weigh up a major change between the sticks for the 2026-27 season.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

While Juventus have yet to finalise their summer budget, they have identified Vicario as a high-priority target to provide elite competition for, or potentially replace, the struggling Michele Di Gregorio.

Guglielmo Vicario’s camp holds talks with Juventus

As per the report, while Vicario is not a primary target, if budget allows they will look to make a move for him as well.

It is further reported that the representatives of Vicario have already held talks with Juventus ahead of a potential summer move.

Vicario joined Spurs from Empoli in 2023 and initially became a fan favorite. however, his desire for a return to his homeland has intensified as Tottenham’s season has unraveled.

Juventus are reportedly keen to beat rivals Inter Milan to his signature, with both clubs viewing him as a long-term solution.

The reported fee of €25-30 million (£21.7m-26.1m) is seen as a bargain for a player of his pedigree, and it’s a figure that fits comfortably within Juventus’ financial guidelines.

Spurs may be open to selling Vicario

The willingness to sell Vicario isn’t just about the player’s desire to leave. Tottenham are reportedly preparing for a brutal squad overhaul this summer.

With the club currently sitting 16th in the Premier League and facing a genuine threat of relegation, the hierarchy is planning to “rip up” the existing wage structure and move on from several high-earning stars.

It has been reported that Tottenham would be open to a sale depending on the fee offered and Vicario’s own desire for a return to Italy.