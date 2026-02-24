Matheus Cunha of Manchester United is challenged by Florian Wirtz of Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

The 27-year-old has done quite well in the Bundesliga, and he could prove to be a useful addition for the two Premier League clubs. They will look to tighten up at the back, and they need a quality central defender. The player could be available for a fee of €60 million in the summer, and it will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done.

Liverpool and Manchester United have the finances to sign the player. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be exciting for Tapsoba. The 6ft 4in defender will look to establish himself as an important player in the Premier League if the move goes through.

Tapsoba could help both teams improve. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League before, and the player will certainly hope to complete one this time around.

The defender is at the peak of his career, and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football quickly and justify the asking price.

According to German outlet Fussball Daten, clubs like Real Madrid are also monitoring his situation. Liverpool and Manchester United should act quickly in order to get the deal done.

Liverpool will need a replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who will be a free agent at the end of the season. At Manchester United, he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Harry Maguire. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.