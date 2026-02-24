(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Yan Diomande in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old RB Leipzig attacker is also a target for Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. There have been rumours that Liverpool has an agreement in place to sign the player, but TEAMtalk reports that no such agreement exists.

“As it stands nothing is agreed. The only thing we currently know is that Yan is determined to help Leipzig finish in the top-four before then focussing on the World Cup with Ivory Coast. There is no denying the interest, nobody has. But let’s see how the coming months pan out,” a source close to Diomande’s camp said.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done for him. They need more quality in the wide areas, and the 19-year-old would be a solid addition. He has proven himself in Germany, and he could make his mark in England as well. He has the physicality and technical attributes for Premier League football.

Liverpool could use his flair and explosive pace in the final third. It remains to be seen whether they can beat the other interested parties in the transfer race. The 19-year-old could be an asset for all four clubs.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea could use more quality on the flanks as well. They need to add more unpredictability going forward. The 19-year-old could be the ideal long-term acquisition for them. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Diomande will want to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. He will look to join a team with a formidable project.

Meanwhile, the player is likely to cost around €100 million. Even though he has done nothing to justify the pricetag, he is an elite talent, and any club hoping to sign him will have to pay a premium.