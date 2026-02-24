Man United considering a £70m move to sign midfielder nominated for Ballon d'Or

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing Scott McTominay back to Old Trafford in a move, according to Fichajes.



Two years after selling the Scotland international to Napoli for £25.4 million, United are said to be considering a £70 million bid as they reassess their midfield structure.

While the speculation has gathered pace, McTominay himself has publicly downplayed any immediate prospect of a return to England.

Scott McTominay has experienced a revival in Serie A

Napoli have witnessed a dramatic evolution in McTominay’s game since his arrival in Serie A.

Under Antonio Conte’s guidance, the 29-year-old has transformed from a largely functional midfield enforcer into a more complete, progressive presence.

During Napoli’s 2024/25 title-winning campaign, McTominay was instrumental. He scored 12 league goals, earned Serie A Player of the Season honours, and even secured a nomination for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

His influence has continued into the current season, with 10 goals and three assists across all competitions.

Beyond statistics, Conte has refined his buildup play and positional intelligence, enabling him to dictate tempo rather than merely disrupt opposition attacks.

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Yellow Cards Red Cards Serie A 23 6 3 1,940 1 0 UEFA Champions League 8 4 0 700 0 0 Supercoppa Italiana 2 0 0 180 1 0 Total 33 10 3 2,820 2 0

McTominay’s stats this season

Man United need midfield additions

Man United are entering a period of midfield reconstruction. Casemiro’s anticipated departure and inconsistent performances from Manuel Ugarte have intensified the search for reliability and leadership in central areas.

Alongside McTominay, United are also monitoring younger profiles such as Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, McTominay stated he is “extremely happy” in Italy and sees himself at Napoli “for a long time.”

His agent has reportedly not engaged in discussions regarding a transfer, suggesting no immediate negotiations are underway.

